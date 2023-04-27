The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 3-2 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 38 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 54 of 82 games this season.

Atlanta has a 236.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.1 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 36-46-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.

Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road tilts (22-19-0).

The Celtics record just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have gone over the total eight times.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 19-24 43-39 Hawks 36-46 4-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

