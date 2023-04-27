Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Maple Leafs are the favorite (-150) in this decisive game against the Lightning (+130).

Here's our pick for who will claim the victory in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-150)

Maple Leafs (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.6)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a record of 46-30-6 this season and are 8-8-16 in overtime games.

Tampa Bay has earned 24 points (9-7-6) in its 22 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Lightning scored just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 11 games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have earned 99 points in their 63 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal in 36 games has a record of 20-12-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 27-13-5 (59 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 39 times this season, and earned 39 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 25.4% 3rd 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 15th

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

