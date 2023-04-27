Mikhail Sergachev will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Sergachev in that upcoming Lightning-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Sergachev has a plus-minus of +13, while averaging 23:48 on the ice per game.

Sergachev has scored a goal in 10 of 79 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 44 of 79 games this season, Sergachev has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Sergachev has an assist in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 14 occasions.

The implied probability that Sergachev goes over his points over/under is 58.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 79 Games 18 63 Points 9 10 Goals 2 53 Assists 7

