Braves vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Citi Field against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Friday.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +120 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.
Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-145
|+120
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games. Atlanta and its opponent have gone above the over/under in four straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 8.2.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have compiled a 15-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.2% of those games).
- Atlanta has gone 12-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (80% winning percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- Atlanta has played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-9-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|10-2
|5-4
|12-5
|11-6
|6-3
