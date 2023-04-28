On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is hitting .085 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In five of 18 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (37 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Peterson (1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.