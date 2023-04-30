When the Atlanta Braves (18-9) and New York Mets (15-12) match up at Citi Field on Sunday, April 30, Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while the Mets will send Tylor Megill to the hill. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mets (+150). The contest's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (3-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (3-1, 3.96 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 24 times and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 5-4 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

The Mets have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

