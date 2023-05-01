Kevin Pillar -- hitting .281 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on May 1 at 4:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Mets.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .239.

Pillar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

Pillar has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Pillar has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

