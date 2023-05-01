Kevin Pillar -- hitting .281 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on May 1 at 4:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Mets.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .239.
  • Pillar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
  • Pillar has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Pillar has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.