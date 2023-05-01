Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Watch Jokic, Deandre Ayton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

On Saturday, the Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107, led by Jamal Murray with 34 points (plus nine assists and five rebounds). Kevin Durant was the high scorer for the losing team with 29 points, and he added one assist and 14 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 5 9 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 24 19 5 0 0 1 Aaron Gordon 23 6 0 1 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Suns' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 29 14 1 1 3 1 Devin Booker 27 4 8 1 2 0 Deandre Ayton 14 7 1 0 0 0

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is putting up 20.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is averaging a team-leading 10.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 18.0 points and 1.7 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Booker is the Suns' top scorer (27.8 points per game) and assist man (5.5), and posts 4.5 rebounds.

Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making 56.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Chris Paul is the Suns' top assist man (8.9 per game), and he contributes 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. His assist average ranks him fourth in the league.

Torrey Craig is putting up 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 17.5 10.1 6.4 1.0 0.5 1.2 Devin Booker PHO 25.5 3.7 5.1 1.7 0.7 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 19.2 3.7 5.0 0.8 0.3 2.8 Kevin Durant PHO 21.8 6.4 3.8 0.6 1.0 2.0 Bruce Brown DEN 12.9 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.5 Chris Paul PHO 12.6 3.8 5.1 1.4 0.6 2.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.