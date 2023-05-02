After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .226 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pillar has had a base hit in 11 of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this season, Pillar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings