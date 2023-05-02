Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sam Hilliard (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .276.
- Hilliard has had a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including multiple hits five times (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Hilliard has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
