Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field at LoanDepot park against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-140
|+115
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 26 total times this season. They've gone 17-9 in those games.
- Atlanta has a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
- The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Atlanta has played in 30 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-12-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|13-3
|6-5
|14-5
|13-7
|7-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.