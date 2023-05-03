On Wednesday, May 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (20-10) visit the Miami Marlins (16-14) at LoanDepot park. Kyle Wright will get the call for the Braves, while Braxton Garrett will take the hill for the Marlins.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 4.86 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 17, or 65.4%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 14-3 (winning 82.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

