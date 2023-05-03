The Carolina Hurricanes are set for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. Oddsmakers list the Devils as the underdog in this matchup, giving them +100 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-120).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-120)

Hurricanes (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.0

6.0 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.0)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 52-21-9 overall and 15-9-24 in overtime matchups.

Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has taken 15 points from the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (6-8-3 record).

The Hurricanes are 48-5-5 in the 58 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 101 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 20-3-0 record (40 points).

In the 69 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 46-19-4 (96 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-4-3 in those contests (17 points).

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a 52-22-8 record this season and are 14-8-22 in matchups that have needed overtime.

New Jersey has earned 42 points (19-6-4) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

This season the Devils registered just one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-11-1 (three points).

When New Jersey has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 11 points (5-7-1 record).

The Devils have earned 106 points in their 63 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, New Jersey has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 45 games and registered 66 points with a record of 32-11-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 36-18-6 (78 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 18-7-2 to register 38 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

