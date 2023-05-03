Wednesday's playoff slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are the favorite (-120) in this matchup against the Devils (+100).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Devils (+100) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 74 times this season, and have gone 49-25 in those games.

Carolina has gone 48-24 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been made an underdog 24 times this season, and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season New Jersey has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.

Over the last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Devils have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Devils have given up 2.7 goals per game, 222 total, the eighth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their third-best goal differential is +67.

