Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .147 with a double, four home runs and nine walks.
  • In seven of 20 games this season (35.0%), Ozuna has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (15.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Ozuna has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).
  • The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
