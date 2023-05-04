On Thursday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.697 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.043, fueled by an OBP of .448 to go with a slugging percentage of .595. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

He ranks third in batting average, third in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 23 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (38.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (12.9%).

In 61.3% of his games this year (19 of 31), he has scored, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (76.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (76.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings