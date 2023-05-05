Braves vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (22-10) and Baltimore Orioles (21-10) going head to head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on May 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (2-0) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (2-1) will answer the bell for the Orioles.
Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Orioles 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Orioles Player Props
|Braves vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 27 times and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered six games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 176.
- The Braves' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 1
|@ Mets
|W 9-8
|Spencer Strider vs Denyi Reyes
|May 1
|@ Mets
|L 5-3
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|May 2
|@ Marlins
|W 6-0
|Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|W 14-6
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|W 6-3
|Dylan Dodd vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|-
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Dodd vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Fried vs Chris Bassitt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.