The Atlanta Braves versus Baltimore Orioles game on Friday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Ozzie Albies and Ryan Mountcastle.

Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second in MLB play with 54 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta's .472 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves are sixth in MLB with a .263 batting average.

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (176 total).

The Braves are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .344.

The Braves strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.51 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.248).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .45 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Fried will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Mets W 9-8 Away Spencer Strider Denyi Reyes 5/1/2023 Mets L 5-3 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles - Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Dylan Dodd Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Fried Chris Bassitt

