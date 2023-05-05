How to Watch the Braves vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves versus Baltimore Orioles game on Friday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Ozzie Albies and Ryan Mountcastle.
Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second in MLB play with 54 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta's .472 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves are sixth in MLB with a .263 batting average.
- Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (176 total).
- The Braves are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .344.
- The Braves strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.51 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.248).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .45 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Fried will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|W 9-8
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Denyi Reyes
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 14-6
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Chris Bassitt
