Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Orioles on May 5, 2023
Jorge Mateo and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves play at Truist Park on Friday (at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Fried Stats
- The Braves' Max Fried (2-0) will make his fifth start of the season.
- Fried has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 23
|6.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Padres
|Apr. 17
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Mar. 30
|3.1
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 11 doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 20 RBI (44 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.
- He has a .355/.453/.589 slash line on the year.
- Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|May. 1
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 36 hits with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a .288/.333/.576 slash line on the year.
- Albies enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with five doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Marlins
|May. 3
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Mets
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Jorge Mateo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Mateo Stats
- Mateo has 27 hits with five doubles, six home runs, seven walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .321/.372/.595 on the season.
Mateo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Royals
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ryan Mountcastle Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Mountcastle Stats
- Ryan Mountcastle has nine doubles, eight home runs, five walks and 26 RBI (34 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a .256/.279/.504 slash line on the season.
- Mountcastle takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Mountcastle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 2
|3-for-6
|3
|2
|5
|10
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
