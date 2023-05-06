The Baltimore Orioles (22-10) match up against the Atlanta Braves (22-11), after Anthony Santander went deep twice in a 9-4 victory over the Braves, at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (4-0, 2.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Kyle Bradish (1-1, 6.14 ERA).

Braves vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.57 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (1-1, 6.14 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will send Strider (4-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 2.57, a 4.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .943.

He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.

Strider has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.14, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing batters have a .323 batting average against him.

Bradish is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season entering this matchup.

