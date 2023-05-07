The Atlanta Braves host the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Cedric Mullins and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Elder has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 23-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (1.75), 16th in WHIP (1.056), and 45th in K/9 (8).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 5.1 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Astros Apr. 21 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 at Royals Apr. 15 5.1 8 3 3 4 2 vs. Reds Apr. 10 6.1 6 0 0 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 11 doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .351/.452/.573 on the season.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Marlins May. 3 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 at Marlins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has eight doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (29 total hits).

He's slashing .287/.433/.634 so far this season.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Marlins May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Marlins May. 2 0-for-2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI (30 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .252/.360/.429 slash line on the season.

Mullins will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 5 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Royals May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 at Royals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0

Ryan Mountcastle Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Mountcastle Stats

Ryan Mountcastle has 37 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs and five walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.282/.500 on the year.

Mountcastle brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .311 with six doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Mountcastle Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 6 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 2 3-for-6 3 2 5 10 0

Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.