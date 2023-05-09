Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 on May 9, 2023
Player props are available for Jack Hughes and Martin Necas, among others, when the New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (99 total points), having registered 43 goals and 56 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 80 points (31 goals, 49 assists) to the team.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
Dougie Hamilton Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Dougie Hamilton has 22 goals and 53 assists for New Jersey.
Hamilton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Necas' 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina add up to 71 total points on the season.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
Sebastian Aho is one of the top contributors for Carolina with 68 total points (0.9 per game), with 36 goals and 32 assists in 75 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
