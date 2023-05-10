On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has five doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .239.

Riley has had a hit in 25 of 36 games this year (69.4%), including multiple hits seven times (19.4%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this season (38.9%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 18 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings