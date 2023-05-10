Michael Harris II -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .208 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Harris II has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this season, Harris II has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 11 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

