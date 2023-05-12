Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (25-12) and Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) will match up in the series opener on Friday, May 12 at Rogers Centre. The matchup will begin at 7:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Blue Jays +135 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (4-2, 4.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Braves and Blue Jays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-160), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 21 (65.6%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 12-4 (75%).

Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

The Blue Jays have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.