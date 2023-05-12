The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 6 against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, May 12 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams square off once again after the Warriors beat the Lakers 121-106 on Wednesday. Stephen Curry led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the win for the Warriors, while LeBron James scored 25 points in the loss for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Andrew Wiggins SF Questionable Costal Cartilage 17.1 5 2.3 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

When Los Angeles scores more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.

The Lakers' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 109.9 points a contest compared to the 117.2 they've averaged this year.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors average just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.6).

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Golden State is 35-15.

Over their previous 10 games, the Warriors are posting 114 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than their season average (118.9).

Golden State hits 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents.

The Warriors average 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in league), and allow 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3 220

