Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 14
Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.
Let's break down Tatum's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|29.5
|30.1
|26.1
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|10.4
|Assists
|5.5
|4.6
|5.4
|PRA
|44.5
|43.5
|41.9
|PR
|39.5
|38.9
|36.5
|3PM
|3.5
|3.2
|2.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers
- Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.
- He's taken 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Tatum's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, allowing 110.9 points per contest.
- The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per game, sixth in the NBA.
- The 76ers give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.
Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/11/2023
|43
|19
|9
|6
|4
|2
|2
|5/9/2023
|40
|36
|10
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5/7/2023
|47
|24
|18
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5/5/2023
|43
|27
|10
|5
|3
|1
|2
|5/3/2023
|19
|7
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|44
|39
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4/4/2023
|38
|19
|6
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2/25/2023
|36
|18
|13
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|37
|12
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|10/18/2022
|39
|35
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.