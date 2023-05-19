Braves vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (27-16) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (21-22) at 7:20 PM (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (3-0) for the Braves and Bryce Miller (2-0) for the Mariners.
Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 23, or 65.7%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Atlanta has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 228 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|W 12-0
|Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|L 7-4
|Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|W 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 19
|Mariners
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|-
|Charlie Morton vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Dustin May
|May 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Julio Urías
|May 24
|Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
