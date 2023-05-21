The Atlanta Braves (28-17) and the Seattle Mariners (22-23) will match up on Sunday, May 21 at Truist Park, with Jared Shuster getting the ball for the Braves and George Kirby taking the hill for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-115). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (0-2, 7.24 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (5-2, 2.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Braves' matchup against the Mariners but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Mariners with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

The Braves have a 24-13 record (winning 64.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win six times (40%) in those contests.

The Mariners have a mark of 6-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Matt Olson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.