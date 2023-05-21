Caroline Garcia goes into the French Open following her Internazionali BNL d'Italia ended with a defeat to Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the round of 32. Garcia's opening match is against Xiyu Wang (in the round of 128). Garcia is +5000 to win it all at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Garcia at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Garcia's Next Match

Garcia will open up at the French Open by facing Wang in the round of 128 on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Garcia is listed at -250 to win her next match against Wang. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Caroline Garcia Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1200

US Open odds to win: +1000

French Open odds to win: +5000

Want to bet on Garcia? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Garcia Stats

Garcia came up short in her most recent match, 4-6, 4-6 against Osorio Serrano in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 13, 2023.

Garcia is 56-22 over the past year, with four tournament titles.

Garcia has won one tournament over the past 12 months on clay, with a record of 13-5 on that surface.

Garcia has played 23.5 games per match in her 78 matches over the past year across all court types.

Over the past year, Garcia has played 18 matches on clay, and 22.4 games per match.

Garcia, over the past 12 months, has won 80.8% of her service games and 28.3% of her return games.

Garcia has claimed 79.0% of her service games on clay over the past year and 32.2% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.