Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Truist Park against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second in baseball with 77 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is second in baseball with a .462 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.257).

Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (240 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.51 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.252).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Morton (5-3) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.

Morton is looking to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.

Morton will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider - 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster - 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler

