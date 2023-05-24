Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Dodgers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, May 24 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 133rd and he is 44th in slugging.
- In 32 of 48 games this season (66.7%) Albies has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has homered in nine games this season (18.8%), homering in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Albies has an RBI in 17 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .153 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.