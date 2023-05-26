Friday's contest features the New York Yankees (30-22) and the San Diego Padres (23-27) clashing at Yankee Stadium (on May 26) at 7:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (1-2) for the Padres and Randy Vasquez for the Yankees.

Padres vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Padres vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Padres did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 15, or 48.4%, of those games.

San Diego has a record of 15-16, a 48.4% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Diego has scored 200 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Yankees have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (42.9%) in those games.

New York has a mark of 6-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (239 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 20 Red Sox L 4-2 Joe Musgrove vs Chris Sale May 21 Red Sox W 7-0 Michael Wacha vs Corey Kluber May 23 @ Nationals W 7-4 Yu Darvish vs MacKenzie Gore May 24 @ Nationals L 5-3 Ryan Weathers vs Trevor Williams May 25 @ Nationals W 8-6 Blake Snell vs Jake Irvin May 26 @ Yankees - Joe Musgrove vs Randy Vasquez May 27 @ Yankees - Michael Wacha vs Luis Severino May 28 @ Yankees - Yu Darvish vs Gerrit Cole May 30 @ Marlins - Ryan Weathers vs Sandy Alcantara May 31 @ Marlins - Blake Snell vs Braxton Garrett June 1 @ Marlins - Joe Musgrove vs Jesús Luzardo

Yankees Schedule