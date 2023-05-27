Andrew Novak is in seventh place, with a score of -6, after the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on Andrew Novak at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Andrew Novak Insights

Novak has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Novak has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Novak has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five appearances.

Novak has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Novak has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 37 -5 271 0 16 0 2 $854,948

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

The most recent time Novak played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,300 yards.

Courses that Novak has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,255 yards, 46 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of competitors.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 33rd percentile.

Novak shot better than 58% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Novak carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Novak carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Novak had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that most recent outing, Novak's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 4.5).

Novak ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Novak had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.4).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

+5000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Novak's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.