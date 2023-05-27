Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (31-20) and the Philadelphia Phillies (24-27) facing off at Truist Park (on May 27) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler (3-4, 4.11 ERA).

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 42 times and won 26, or 61.9%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 263.

The Braves' 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

