The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will hit the field against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryson Stott on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second in MLB action with 85 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .258 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (263 total).

The Braves' .332 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Morton has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will try to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly

