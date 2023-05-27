Harry Hall is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club through two rounds of play, with a score of -12. Third round play resumes in Fort Worth, Texas, watch to see how the competition unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Start Time: 7:50 AM ET

7:50 AM ET Venue: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par/Distance: Par 70/7,209 yards

Par 70/7,209 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Charles Schwab Challenge Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Harry Hall 1st -12 62-66 Harris English 2nd -9 65-66 Emiliano Grillo 3rd -8 67-65 Robby Shelton 4th -7 66-67 Byeong-Hun An 4th -7 67-66

Charles Schwab Challenge Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:50 PM ET Harris English (-9/2nd), Harry Hall (-12/1st) 1:40 PM ET Adam Schenk (-7/4th), Emiliano Grillo (-8/3rd) 1:30 PM ET Robby Shelton (-7/4th), Byeong-Hun An (-7/4th) 1:20 PM ET Scottie Scheffler (-6/7th), Scottie Scheffler (-6/7th), Andrew Novak (-6/7th) 1:10 PM ET Carson Young (-5/9th), Austin Eckroat (-5/9th) 12:40 PM ET Max Homa (-4/12th), Peter Malnati (-4/12th) 12:50 PM ET Andrew Putnam (-4/12th), Lee Hodges (-4/12th) 12:30 PM ET David Lipsky (-4/12th), Chez Reavie (-4/12th) 12:10 PM ET Akshay Bhatia (-3/19th), Alexander Noren (-3/19th) 12:00 PM ET Chad Ramey (-3/19th), Si Woo Kim (-3/19th)

