The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Justin Rose is currently in 33rd place with a score of -1.

Justin Rose Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Rose has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Rose has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Rose has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Rose has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Rose will look to continue his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 25 -5 264 1 15 2 5 $4.2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Rose has two top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous six appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 23rd.

Rose made the cut in five of his past six entries in this event.

Rose finished 33rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

The average course Rose has played in the past year (7,258 yards) is 49 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Rose's Last Time Out

Rose finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 98th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Rose shot better than only 30% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Rose recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Rose recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Rose's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average of 4.5.

In that most recent outing, Rose's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Rose ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 1.3.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Rose recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.0).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Rose Odds to Win: +3500

All statistics in this article reflect Rose's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

