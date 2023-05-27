Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .254.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (33 of 51), with multiple hits 13 times (25.5%).
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.11), 41st in WHIP (1.228), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
