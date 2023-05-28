Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (31-21) and the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-2) to the mound, while Dylan Covey will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 26 (60.5%) of those contests.

Atlanta is undefeated in seven games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 264.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Braves Schedule