The Atlanta Dream (1-1) clash with the Indiana Fever (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Fever matchup.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-7.5) 160 -315 +260 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-7.5) 160.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-7.5) 160.5 -325 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Dream won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Fever won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • The Dream and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.
  • In Fever games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

