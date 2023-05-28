The Indiana Fever (0-2) go up against the Atlanta Dream (1-1) on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 87 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-10.2)

Atlanta (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Dream vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta was 11-14-0 against the spread last season.

Atlanta had 12 of its 25 games go over the point total last season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dream Performance Insights

Last season, the Dream were second-worst in the league offensively (78.5 points scored per game) and fifth defensively (81.5 points allowed).

Last year, Atlanta was third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (35.4 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

The Dream were the worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.2) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.1) last year.

The Dream were sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (35.2%) last season.

Giving up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.8% from downtown last season, the Dream were eighth and eighth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Atlanta attempted 68.7% of its shots from inside the arc, and 31.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.7% of Atlanta's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.3% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.