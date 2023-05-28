Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dylan Covey and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while batting .227.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has recorded a hit in 31 of 52 games this year (59.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (25.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 54 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Covey gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen two times this season.
