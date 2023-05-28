The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dylan Covey and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey

Dylan Covey TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while batting .227.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Olson has recorded a hit in 31 of 52 games this year (59.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.2%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (25.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

