The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Rosario has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.9%), and in 3.0% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season (14 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.288 AVG .209
.319 OBP .261
.500 SLG .302
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
7 RBI 4
17/3 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
29 GP 17
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.87).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Blackburn gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 29-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • In 21 games last season he compiled a 7-6 record and had a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP.
