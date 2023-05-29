Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on May 29 at 8:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .315.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Arcia has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.87).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Blackburn will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he compiled a 7-6 record, had a 4.28 ERA, and a 1.257 WHIP.
