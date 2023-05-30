Dream vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (1-2) clash with the Chicago Sky (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Dream vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-2)
|161.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Dream (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+105
|Tipico
|Dream (-2.5)
|161.5
|-150
|+115
Dream vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Dream covered 11 times in 25 games with a spread last season.
- The Sky covered 18 times in 32 chances against the spread last year.
- Dream games hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.
- Sky games went over the point total 16 out of 32 times last year.
