The Atlanta Dream (1-2) go up against the Chicago Sky (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Twitter, BSSE, MARQ, and CW-26.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sky

Last year, Atlanta averaged just 2.8 fewer points per game (78.5) than Chicago allowed (81.3).

The Dream went 9-6 last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Atlanta made 42.0% of its shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than Chicago allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The Dream had a 9-5 straight-up record in games they shot better than 43.8% from the field.

Atlanta's 35.2% three-point shooting percentage last season was only 1.2 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago shot from deep (34.0%).

The Dream put together an 11-9 record in games last season when the team knocked down more than 34.0% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta and Chicago rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 35.4 and 34.8 boards per game last season, respectively.

Dream Injuries