On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .238.

Rosario has had a hit in 28 of 47 games this year (59.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.6%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.8% of his games this year (14 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 18 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings