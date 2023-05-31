Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .179.
- In 17 of 33 games this year (51.5%), Harris II has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 33 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this season (18.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.68 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has an 8.45 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.45, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
