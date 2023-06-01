Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (219)
- The Nuggets have had more success against the spread than the Heat this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
- Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.
